Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $27.78 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $547.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.72. The company has a market capitalization of $471.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

