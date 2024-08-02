Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $27.90 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 602,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rollins were worth $27,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $256,862,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after acquiring an additional 357,535 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,043,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after acquiring an additional 27,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after acquiring an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

