Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $28.02 Million Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 518,681 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BOX were worth $28,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BOX by 27.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,543,830 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Down 1.2 %

BOX stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

