Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $28.43 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,674 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $28,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its position in VeriSign by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,967 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 245.4% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 334,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,420,000 after buying an additional 237,770 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 1,649.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 78,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 73,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $188.37 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.04 and a 200-day moving average of $184.93.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,527. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

