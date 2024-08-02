Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $31.04 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Garmin were worth $31,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Garmin Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $171.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.17. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $179.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

