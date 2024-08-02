Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $36.37 Million Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ARM were worth $36,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC increased its position in ARM by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 109.08.

ARM Stock Up 8.4 %

ARM stock opened at 144.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 153.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of 126.43. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

