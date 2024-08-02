Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $37.83 Million Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1,910.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 683,957 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Q2 were worth $37,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on QTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 721,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,992,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock worth $5,224,320. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.