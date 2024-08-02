Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 984.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.60% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $30,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,552.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,149,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,354,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $95.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

