Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $29,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after purchasing an additional 42,332 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $5,777,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brunswick by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,331,000 after acquiring an additional 160,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $77.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.