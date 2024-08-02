Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 29,145 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of VICI Properties worth $44,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Mizuho raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $32.68.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.