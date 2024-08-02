Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,934 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $25,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 8.3 %

NYSE:LH opened at $233.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $234.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.45.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

View Our Latest Report on LH

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.