Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 360 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $25,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7,306.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $144.76 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.91.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

