Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 4,397 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Entergy were worth $34,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 41,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $17,678,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average is $105.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

