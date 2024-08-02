Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 47,036 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Balchem were worth $29,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 568.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William A. Backus 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $175.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.68. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.17.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

