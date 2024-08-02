Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 8,815 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.72% of Smartsheet worth $37,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 4,386.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 109,786 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,631. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

