Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $24,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $169.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $12,672,863.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

