Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,068 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.55% of Commercial Metals worth $37,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CMC opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

