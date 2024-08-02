Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 122.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 536,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $37,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $165,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $43,973,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $54,736,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,298,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,605,000 after purchasing an additional 686,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

