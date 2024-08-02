Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,196,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,797 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.47% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $32,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $123,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $24.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NRIX

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,080.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,791 shares of company stock valued at $506,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.