Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,058 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $26,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,855,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 34,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period.

ABG stock opened at $263.37 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $277.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

