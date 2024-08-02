Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,896,181 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 720,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $25,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

ChampionX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.41. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.91 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.