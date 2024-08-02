Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 26,378 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,378 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.74% of GXO Logistics worth $47,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 1.6 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

