Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 410,789 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,789 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.74% of Xometry worth $38,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Xometry by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xometry by 50,118.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Xometry stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Subir Dutt bought 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $728,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,662 over the last 90 days. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

