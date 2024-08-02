Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 50,406 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,406 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.55% of Sapiens International worth $27,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,807,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 954,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,302 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 585.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 113,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 96,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of SPNS opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.22. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

