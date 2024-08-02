Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 98,747 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 98,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Crocs were worth $29,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 135,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,508,000 after buying an additional 23,464 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $769,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.52 and its 200-day moving average is $131.10. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $165.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.82.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

