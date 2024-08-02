Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,222 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.47% of Littelfuse worth $28,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 88.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,334,000 after buying an additional 46,361 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,340,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,724 shares of company stock worth $3,582,565. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $258.71 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.44.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 29.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.50.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

