Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Update

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Princeton Bancorp

In other news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $28,646.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,544.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 947 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $28,646.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,544.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,123.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,306 shares of company stock worth $191,186 and have sold 2,212 shares worth $74,610. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $37.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.60. Princeton Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

