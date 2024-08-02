Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading 0.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $164.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Procter & Gamble traded as high as $162.19 and last traded at $162.00. Approximately 1,743,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,546,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.76.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 206,165 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,021,000 after purchasing an additional 559,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,636,000 after purchasing an additional 246,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,539 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $391.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

