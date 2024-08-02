PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRG. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of PROG from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE:PRG opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.10.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

