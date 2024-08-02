Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PGNY. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.