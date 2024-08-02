PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of PROS worth $178,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PROS by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PROS by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRO opened at $23.56 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

