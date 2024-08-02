PROS (NYSE:PRO) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRO. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NYSE PRO opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PROS will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PROS news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

