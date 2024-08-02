PROS (NYSE:PRO) Given New $36.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of PRO opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PROS will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PROS news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

