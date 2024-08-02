PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target Cut to $32.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s current price.

PRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. PROS has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in PROS by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,814,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,171,000 after acquiring an additional 287,338 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in PROS by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 363,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 257,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,367,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 166,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

