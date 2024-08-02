PROS (NYSE:PRO) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRO. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Get PROS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRO

PROS Stock Down 2.2 %

PRO stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PROS news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PROS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 519,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 1,874.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 66,937 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.