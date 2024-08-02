Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) PT Raised to $14.00

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PROV stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.39. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

