Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Landstar System by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 337,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $5,366,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.73.

Landstar System Price Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $186.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $203.19.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.31%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

