Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Paylocity by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,654,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,663 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

PCTY opened at $150.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.88. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $230.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

