Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 24,625.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OPCH. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

