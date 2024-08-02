Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Etsy were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 1,576.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

