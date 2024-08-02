Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $79,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $57,981,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,081,000 after acquiring an additional 421,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $44,517,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $117.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.12. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,630 shares of company stock worth $2,725,070. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

