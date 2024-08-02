Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Toast were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOST. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $47,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,745.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,005,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $47,536.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,745.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,455 shares of company stock worth $9,410,466. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TOST shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W lowered Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

