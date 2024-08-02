Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,332,000 after buying an additional 219,983 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,352,000 after purchasing an additional 148,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 753.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 142,391 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in FirstCash by 1,216.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,347,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FirstCash

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $112.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.03. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.