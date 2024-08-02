Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $625,000 Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.