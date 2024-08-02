Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $625,000 Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,237,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,560,000 after buying an additional 176,332 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,206,000 after acquiring an additional 104,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,686,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

