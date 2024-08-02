Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,712 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,908,000 after acquiring an additional 826,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.