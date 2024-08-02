Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 26.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 537.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

