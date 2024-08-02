Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 422,026 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Royal Gold by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

RGLD opened at $138.12 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day moving average is $121.36.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

