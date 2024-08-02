Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $882,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BEN opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.