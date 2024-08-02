Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $917,000 Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CACI International were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $18,271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in CACI International by 147.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.55.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $461.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.07. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $464.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

